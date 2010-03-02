Dave Brown of Holiday Matinee

The first iteration of Holiday Matinee was as a PR, marketing, and branding company--with whatever else clients called up for tossed in, too. It started when Brown and Jimmy Eat World lead singer Jim Adkins designed the band's album cover together and Capital Records called to ask if Brown knew of a publicist. Without pausing, he said, "Yeah, I do that too."



In 2006, Brown put Holiday Matinee on hold to work with social media startup VMIX. He decided to leave the company in 2008 to do what he was really passionate about: finding and sharing stories about creative people doing good work for the better good.



Brown's first book, I Swear to Good You Are God at This, a compilation of 25 people and projects "making awesome," was published earlier this year. Associate editor Miyoko Ohtake sat down with Brown last week to chat about what else he's up to.

