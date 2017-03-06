Danish Modern Style with Brooklyn Flavour

Marcelo Melamed, owner and head designer, began our company as a hobby in the summer of 2010, taking pieces of old, thrown away furniture and turning it into something new. While we still do ‘upcycle’ from time to time, after perfecting our technique we began to focus on building elegant, handcrafted pieces influenced by Danish Modern style, but also heavily inspired by the vintage, minimalist aesthetic of downtown New York and Brooklyn.



All of our work is made to order and made by hand using local vendors for our materials. We work closely with all of our clients to ensure that everything, from the size of the piece, to the stain, to even the style of knobs on the drawers, is exactly what they want before they place our work in their home. We make sure the piece you get is your piece.