Danish Farmhouse Turned Contemporary Art Studio

At first sight, the plain barn adjacent to Lone and Søren Asmusson’s home in Farum, Denmark, looks like any other thatched barn on a country estate. Upon closer inspection, however, it becomes clear that this building is far from standard.
Lone and Søren Asmusson moved into Posehuset Studio, their country estate outside of Copenhagen, only a few years ago, intending to use the space as a home-cum-art studio. Before long, however, their artistic endeavours expanded beyond the dedicated music studio and artist workrooms inside their home and began encroaching upon their living space. The couple turned to the barn adjacent to their farmhouse, and with the help of the VELUX Group in Denmark, remodeled the existing building into a multi-purpose artists’ workspace.
The team built the studio within the brick walls of the existing barn. The barn's windows were filled from the inside, and a new roof structure was added and finished with a complex system of black aluminium plates. These were fit with solar modules and windows in order to supply the interior with the maximum amount of light, ensuring that the studio can be used without artificial light during daytime hours. The process took over a year, but the resulting studio is an appealing combination of old and new, the aluminium roof seeming to rise out of the barn’s original brick structure.
Inside the sunlit, unfurnished studio, large mirrors cover the walls and ceiling. The mirrors interact with the flood of natural light, creating complex interplays of light and shadow. The varied effects "match our working method perfectly," says Søren, and "the surprising ways in which nature is incorporated into the room through the roof windows and the reflections of the mirrors excite me over and over again."