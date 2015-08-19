Danish Brand HAY Brings Its Mini Market to the USA
View Photos

By Aileen Kwun
The popular yet hard-to-find Danish brand with a cult following launches an in-store concept at New York's MoMA Design Store.

Following runs at the Milan Furniture Fair, Selfridge's in London, and Le Bon Marche in Paris, Danish design brand HAY has just launched the latest iteration of its popular in-store concept this week at the MoMA Design Store in SoHo. New Yorkers and Stateside fans of HAY rejoice: This marks the brand's first official entry to the US market—select wares have previously only been available in a handful of showrooms, such as Property and Future Perfect. 

A spectrum of bright, youthful palettes fills the shelves of the in-store concept, now open through January at MoMA Design Store's Soho location at 81 Spring Street in Manhattan. The accessibly priced collection ranges from office accessories, to tea towels, tabletop sets, clothes hangers, and blanket throws. Of the 230+ products available, 42 are brand new to the market.

Available in-stores with select items online at momastore.org, the HAY Mini Market collection includes more 230 products from their tabletop, home, and office accessories line. The giftable, affordable items, ranging from $0.25 erasers to $299 quilts, include collaborations with Scholten & Baijings, Nathalie Du Pasquier, Inge Sempé, and more. Spot a few of the offerings, available through January 2016, in the above slideshow.

Box Box Rectangle Set by HAY, $45.00 for a set of five. Available in-store and momastore.org.

Field Bread Board, by Shane Schneck for HAY, $48.00 each. Available in-store and online at momastore.org

Color Notebook, by Scholten & Baijings for HAY, $18.00 (small) and $28.00 (large). Available in-store and online at momastore.org

Scribble Notebook by HAY, $7.00 each. Available in-store only at MoMA Design Store at 81 Spring Street, New York.

Kaleido Trays, by Clara Von Zweigbergk for HAY, $14.00–$58.00 each (sizes x-small to x-large). Available in-store and online at momastore.org

Spinning Top by HAY, $15.00 each. Available in-store only at MoMA Design Shop, 81 Spring Street, New York

Phi Scissors by HAY, $28.00 (small, shown here) and $38.00 (large). Available in-store only, at MoMA Design Store, 81 Spring Street, New York