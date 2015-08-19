Danish Brand HAY Brings Its Mini Market to the USA
Following runs at the Milan Furniture Fair, Selfridge's in London, and Le Bon Marche in Paris, Danish design brand HAY has just launched the latest iteration of its popular in-store concept this week at the MoMA Design Store in SoHo. New Yorkers and Stateside fans of HAY rejoice: This marks the brand's first official entry to the US market—select wares have previously only been available in a handful of showrooms, such as Property and Future Perfect.
Available in-stores with select items online at momastore.org, the HAY Mini Market collection includes more 230 products from their tabletop, home, and office accessories line. The giftable, affordable items, ranging from $0.25 erasers to $299 quilts, include collaborations with Scholten & Baijings, Nathalie Du Pasquier, Inge Sempé, and more. Spot a few of the offerings, available through January 2016, in the above slideshow.