DANI ARPS DESIGNS COOL, CREATIVE SPACES THAT STARTUPS NEED TO SUCCEED

Dani specializes in designing spaces for startups, and has worked with Taykey, Kitchensurfing, General Assembly DC, Contently and Codeacademy, among others.

Why does Dani, who describes herself as having a "uniquely eclectic, yet slightly industrial take on design" enjoy working within the creative, startup world?

In short, it keeps her on her toes.

"They’re always wanting things that are fresh and new and fun," Dani told Industry West.

When asked how the creative process comes together for a new space, Dani points out that she doesn’t push her vision on a client, but rather collaborates on a shared goal to create the perfect space.

"We have a brainstorming session," she said. "I have an aesthetic I like to use. But they have items they like and think are interesting, and we we come together to create a concept for the overall space and integrate their brand as well."

Often that concept could include a host of unique colors, and that’s where Industry West comes in.

When Dani first came across Industry West’s products she was looking for the perfect dining chair for her own apartment. What she realized was "this is amazing! All of these chairs are so cool. They’re original design inspired by the classics."