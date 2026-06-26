Budget Breakdown: Meet Daisy, the $60K Aluminum Camper a Nomadic Couple Built From Scratch

It’s hard to predict what Josh Morrow will find outside his front door any given day. Three feet of snow? Sand and surf? Steam rising from a 105-degree hot spring? But wherever he and his partner, Chanelle Nibbelink, park their custom aluminum camper, nature is never far away. That was the dream, after all, when Josh dedicated himself to more than three months of welding and tinkering in his parents’ Asheville, North Carolina, driveway, crafting a mobile home from the truck bed up. "Having a wilderness experience every single day is the goal," he says.