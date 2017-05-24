View Photos
16 Inviting Countryside Cabins
By Byron Loker –
In 1845, one of America's most famous writers, Henry Thoreau, built a small home for himself on Walden Pond, a piece of property owned by poet Ralph Waldo Emerson. He spent more than two years there seeking a more simple way of life, and ended up flipping the standard routine of the times.
This quest for a more peaceful, idyllic way of life is leading many "into the wild" to create humble homes, studios, or getaways. Take a look at these 10 examples of countryside cabins that bring the inhabitants closer to nature on a daily basis.
