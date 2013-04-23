View Photos
Curro Claret’s T300 Piece
Add to
Like
Share
By Olivia Martin –
Barcelona-based designer Curro Claret made the Piece, an innovative metal bracket that can transform found materials into furniture, available for sale for the first time at Salone del Mobile.
Claret's la Pieza (the Piece) is intended to provide furniture to people with little means to buy their own through a simple design. A single, laser-cut metal bracket can transform found wood into a stool, bench, table, coat rack, or lamp. In it’s easiest iteration, the Piece braces the center of the stool, and three legs are screwed into the base. More complex projects like a table may require one or more of the brackets, but remain easy to assemble. Any organization can request the Piece’s plan to make their own personal version; completed versions were available at Salone del Mobile for $52.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.