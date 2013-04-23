Curro Claret’s T300 Piece

Claret's la Pieza (the Piece) is intended to provide furniture to people with little means to buy their own through a simple design. A single, laser-cut metal bracket can transform found wood into a stool, bench, table, coat rack, or lamp. In it’s easiest iteration, the Piece braces the center of the stool, and three legs are screwed into the base. More complex projects like a table may require one or more of the brackets, but remain easy to assemble. Any organization can request the Piece’s plan to make their own personal version; completed versions were available at Salone del Mobile for $52.