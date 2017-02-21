curio 8: petal pusher

Edited by Studio Marcus Hay, Inc.



Photography by Kate Mathis

Words by Kirsty Munro

Is she a florist or paper artist? With little more than scissors and tissue paper, Livia Cetti is able to create blooming installations that recall the decadent colors of a Caravaggio and the ripe arrangements of the Dutch masters.

Cetti, who has been playing with cut flowers for as long as she remembers, has always loved working with her hands but never saw herself opening a floral shop. Constantly inspired by nature and the principle of Ikebana, she eventually turned to paper as a vehicle for her creativity.

Today her extraordinary talent in paper flower making, has lead her to work with world-class designers such as John Derian and large commercial commissions, from Tiffany & Co. to The White House.

As she launches her newest book, The Exquisite Book of Paper Flower Transformations, we discover the magic behind these delicate blooms. Her work, a spectacular celebration of color and life, is sure to get you excited for the upcoming spring months!

Most images are also found in Livia’s new book "The Exquisite Book ofPaper Flower Transformations" By Livia Cetti. Published by Abrams, Photos by Kate Mathis. Many Thanks to Livia for sharing her amazing world with us and to Traci Niese, her Publicist at Abrams for all her valuable help.