curio 5: endless summer
By curio
Resort Town USA. A place in the sun.
Art Direction and Styling by Studio Marcus Hay, Inc
Photography by Kat Tuestch and Strecker & Dahl
Written by Dana Kravis
Curio 5 explores the never-changing resort towns of America. The sticky heat, familiar tastes, the comfort in the creak of bamboo furniture and the palm-inspired decor that nostalgically continues to entice our return, time and time again.
