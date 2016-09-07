curio 5: endless summer
curio 5: endless summer

By curio
Resort Town USA. A place in the sun.

Art Direction and Styling by Studio Marcus Hay, Inc

Photography by Kat Tuestch and Strecker & Dahl

Written by Dana Kravis

Curio 5 explores the never-changing resort towns of America. The sticky heat, familiar tastes, the comfort in the creak of bamboo furniture and the palm-inspired decor that nostalgically continues to entice our return, time and time again.  

