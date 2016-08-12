curio 4: tokyo rising

The 4th issue of Curio takes on a lighter tone, celebrating one of New York based Art Director and Stylist, Marcus Hay’s, favourite countries and source of design inspiration, Japan. “I love that Japan is this ultramodern metropolis, yet still maintains its many traditions that have remained unbroken for thousands of years. Tokyo Rising, shot by the talented Kate Mathis, is an ode to 13 things from Japan that have truly captured our imagination.”