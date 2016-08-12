curio 3: fresh kills
View Photos

curio 3: fresh kills

By curio
The 3rd issue of Curio explores our morbid fascination with murder and death, likening the heedless pruning of flowers to infamous tales of crime and violence. “The juxtaposition of beautiful, fresh blooms alongside the harshness of cold, metal cutting utensils, creates a powerful tale,” says New York based, Art Director, Stylist and Curio creator, Marcus Hay.

Art Direction and Styling: Studio Marcus Hay, Inc 

Photography by Kate Mathis 

Words by Dana Kravis 

