curio 1: elements

The first issue of Curio is an epic ode to the elements - stone, precious metal, wood and glass - and their indisputable and at times dubious influence on humans through time. “Man’s relationships with the raw materials Earth has given us, has made us who we are today. Without them, we could not have built our civilizations as we know it,” says New York based, Art Director, Stylist and Curio creator, Marcus Hay.

Written by Dana Kravis Photography by Jonny Valiant Art Direction and Styling by Studio Marcus Hay, Inc

