Cultivating Appreciation

I’ve spent most of my adult life in a state of low-grade irritation over the tendency to call our leading architects by their first names, as if they were movie stars, while landscape architects go unnoticed.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

I can’t resist dropping references to Dan (Kiley) or Larry (Halprin) at cocktail parties. What do I get in response? Nada.

Thomas Church, the California landscape architect, once said that he and his peers were often dismissed as "parsley around the roast." Over the past 25 years I have visited no fewer than 1,600 locations that collectively represent the story of landscape architecture in America. It’s not parsley.

I founded the Cultural Landscape Foundation nine years ago to teach Americans how to see landscape architecture, and to value it as they do art and architecture. I’ve been called a crusader of forgotten places and the Johnny Appleseed of landscape preservation.

For someone who has devoted his life to saving endangered landscapes, I grew up in an unlikely place: the postwar suburb of Bayside, Queens.

My earliest exposure to gardens and grounds came on weekend trips to my grandparents’ home in New London, Connecticut, where I helped them garden among prodigious beds of black-eyed susans and hydrangeas. While planting tomatoes there when I was about eight years old I uncovered a Moxie pop bottle that had been tilled under some 40 years earlier. It was my first brush with landscape archaeology, the field of remembrance and conservation. I still have that bottle tucked away in my kitchen.

I could scarcely ignore the residue of history even if I’d wanted to. At every turn, my parents dragged my sister and me to Colonial Williamsburg, and virtually every other restoration village on the East Coast. I took my seat in the family’s Chevy Impala under protest. "I don’t need to see yet another lady in period garb making a candle," I told them.

Like it or not, I absorbed the history lessons, and I retained them with a memory so exceptional it qualified me as something of an oddity. Even as a five-year-old, I could beat grown-ups at elaborate memory games.

These powers of retention serve me well in the field, where I work to raise awareness of a community’s landscape heritage. I visit cities with endangered landscapes 80 or so times a year, and it always astonishes me how much of the history is lost. As the bulldozers rev, I engage in a flurry of emergency meetings with local landmark officials (who are most accustomed to dealing with buildings) and city officials (who inevitably see landscapes as voids to be filled). All the while I’m rallying residents, feeding quotes to the press, and taking hundreds of

photographs for the foundation’s archive.