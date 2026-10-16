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You Can Buy an Entire Venetian Island With a Napoleonic Fort for €5.5MView 12 Photos

You Can Buy an Entire Venetian Island With a Napoleonic Fort for €5.5M

Dating back to 1806, the property comes with a converted villa, two moorings, and waterfront views of the floating city.
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Location: Venice, Italy

Price: €5,500,000 (approximately $6,179,607 USD)

Year Built: 1806

Footprint: 2,314 square feet

Lot Size: 1.4 acres

From the Listing: "In the picturesque Venice lagoon, a unique and rare buying opportunity presents itself: the entire island of Crevan. This private oasis boasts a restored Napoleonic fortress, idyllic gardens, and two boat moorings. The restoration, carried out by the owners, has preserved the original layout, offering a total of four rooms and three bathrooms. In addition, the original conformation of the island has been preserved through the reconstruction of embankments and perimeter buttresses, with the elevation of the ground through the use of topsoil. The island is located in the most fascinating position in the Venetian lagoon, at the southeastern end of the Burano swamp and at the confluence of the Crevan canal, offering a spectacular view of Venice, Murano, and Burano that makes this property an unparalleled treasure."

&nbsp;The island was built in 1806 under French rule to reinforce the shoreline of the Venetian lagoon.&nbsp;

 The island was built in 1806 under French rule to reinforce the shoreline of the Venetian lagoon. 

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The property includes two boat moorings and a helipad.&nbsp;

The property includes two boat moorings and a helipad. 

An 1898 lugger is moored in the island’s private inner canal.&nbsp;&nbsp;

An 1898 lugger is moored in the island’s private inner canal.  

You Can Buy an Entire Venetian Island With a Napoleonic Fort for €5.5M - Photo 5 of 12 -
The owners converted the Napoleonic-era fort into a private villa.&nbsp;

The owners converted the Napoleonic-era fort into a private villa. 

The landscape includes fruit trees and a garden.&nbsp;

The landscape includes fruit trees and a garden. 

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You Can Buy an Entire Venetian Island With a Napoleonic Fort for €5.5M - Photo 9 of 12 -
You Can Buy an Entire Venetian Island With a Napoleonic Fort for €5.5M - Photo 10 of 12 -
You Can Buy an Entire Venetian Island With a Napoleonic Fort for €5.5M - Photo 11 of 12 -
You Can Buy an Entire Venetian Island With a Napoleonic Fort for €5.5M - Photo 12 of 12 -
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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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