Creative Minds: Achille Castiglioni

Achille Castiglioni was born in Milan in 1918. He graduated from Politecnico di Milano University with a degree in architecture in the late 1930s and shortly after, set up a design office with his brothers Livio (1911-1979) and Pier Giacomo (1913-1968) in Milan, where he dedicated himself to experimenting with industrial products. The designer, along with his brothers, went on to become one of the most renowned industrial designers in post-war Italy. He was one of the founding members of Association for Industrial Design (Associazione per il Disegno Industriale, ADI), established in 1956.