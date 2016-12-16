Christmas is here, Santa has wrapped the presents and it is time to enjoy a handful (or three) of those Christmas chocolates you have been saving.

It is estimated that this year each family will spend £800 on Christmas day alone. The food, the drink, the party and the presents seem to be getting more expensive as each year goes on.

Instead of breaking the bank this year, try something a little different and create your own Santa’s grotto in your garage. This might sound like a crazy idea but just think how much fun you can have with your kids, enjoying Christmas without having to break the bank.

Here is everything you will need to transform your garage into the best Santa’s grotto:

Material To Cover the Windows and Doors

The garage is an ideal location for a Santa’s grotto because you need somewhere with a minimal number of windows. This means you can create a different atmosphere to the daylight outside and make it look all Christmassy inside.

Cover any windows and doors with black card or other material like black duct tape that will help make your garage feel like the perfect little grotto for Santa.