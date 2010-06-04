Crazy Sexy Wool is a series of knitting kits, some for hats, scarves, sweaters, gloves, etc., that comes with the yarn, needles, and pattern necessary to make the garment. A knitting kit is hardly a groundbreaking idea, but the execution here is very strong. The packaging is smart, appealing, and (in a good way) looks like what I'd imagine a designer bag of charcoal briquets might resemble. The soft, appealing wool is 100% Andean highland and the needles for the fairly thick yarn could easily double as daggers. Perfect for fending off any urban woodsman (and there were a couple at Smile) who might be lurking about.