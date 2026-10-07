How They Pulled It Off: A Cramped Attic Becomes a Curvy, Pastel-Toned Primary Suite

When painter Irina Alimanestianu moved into her old home in Southampton, New York, the primary bedroom was a desirable garden-facing room lined with large windows on three sides. But for the artist, the room’s ideal features made it best suited for her art studio, not her sleeping quarters. Immediately after buying the property, she worked with architects Emma Fuller and Michael Overby of Fuller/Overby to turn the ground floor space into the airy studio she envisioned, along with converting a shed into a plein air spray paint studio and building an art archive in the basement. Irina relegated her private chambers to a small space in the home’s attic: a cramped, dim bedroom with only a small window overlooking the garden, and an enclosed bathroom and closet that boxed off much of the room. In 2024, about two years after moving in and her initial renovation, it was high time to prioritize making the home’s most private space more livable, so Irina once again turned to Fuller and Overby.