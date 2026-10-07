How They Pulled It Off: A Cramped Attic Becomes a Curvy, Pastel-Toned Primary Suite
When painter Irina Alimanestianu moved into her old home in Southampton, New York, the primary bedroom was a desirable garden-facing room lined with large windows on three sides. But for the artist, the room’s ideal features made it best suited for her art studio, not her sleeping quarters. Immediately after buying the property, she worked with architects Emma Fuller and Michael Overby of Fuller/Overby to turn the ground floor space into the airy studio she envisioned, along with converting a shed into a plein air spray paint studio and building an art archive in the basement. Irina relegated her private chambers to a small space in the home’s attic: a cramped, dim bedroom with only a small window overlooking the garden, and an enclosed bathroom and closet that boxed off much of the room. In 2024, about two years after moving in and her initial renovation, it was high time to prioritize making the home’s most private space more livable, so Irina once again turned to Fuller and Overby.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.
The architects were tasked with transforming the attic bedroom into an inviting suite reflective of Irina’s priorities: natural light, thoughtful use of color, and emphasizing a connection to the rear garden throughout the space. To accomplish that, the designers needed to open up the suite by thinking (literally) outside of the box, reimagining the room’s formerly rigid borders, and reconsidering the relationships between the zones within it.
How they pulled it off: Turning a cramped attic into a curvy, spacious primary suite
- Make use of low-ceilinged areas: To increase the attic’s footprint, the designers needed to throw out the "assumption that there’s a minimum height for all functions," explains Overby. Sitting in the bathtub, for example, requires less clearance than standing under the showerhead. The designers extended parts of the room closer to the roof’s slope, making functional use of low-ceilinged nooks. "Being able to make the envelope undulating in response to the body in recline or in a seated position [required] taking the perimeter of the room not as a given," says Fuller. The head of the bed abuts a low wall, and the tub and a sitting area occupy carved-out niches that dip out from the previous floor plan.
The result not only enlarges the room by 65 square feet, but creates soft, curving contours along the room’s perimeter. "One of the consequences of the way we dealt with resculpting the contours of the space," Overby says, created one of his favorite features of the project: "The way these curved walls and niches meet the ceiling and start to have this sense of edges and pieces spiraling around one [another]." These details transcend their functional need, adding to the room’s artistic atmosphere as well as opening it up.
- Let spaces flow together: One way to make an interior feel more expansive involves making the transition between different areas "look like it expands beyond each of the zones that you’re using," explains Overby. "So you’re always seeing the full space rather than individual rooms." He and Fuller removed the preexisting boundaries of the bathroom and closet, letting elements of those spaces mingle with the rest of the room. Carefully placed partitions that never fully break up the suite allow for privacy where needed while still feeling like one united space.
At the center of the room, a bathroom vanity is tucked into a small curved wall, across from a water closet with a sliding mirror for a door. While these two parallel structures create a pocket of privacy between them, openings on either side prevent the area from being totally closed off. A curved alcove to the left of the vanity hugs the bathtub, partially hidden by a wall that peels away from the sleeping area, though still allowing the bather a view of the window overlooking the garden. A discreet panel swings out to fully hide the tub from the bed, if needed. Altogether, the suite appears as one continuous space, with dedicated zones that blur into one another while still providing a slight sense of separation. "I think what is incredibly important for how this space works is a sense of how you can use very small gestures to screen other areas from one another, so that you can still have this feeling of openness, but these moments of more privacy," says Overby.
- Maximize natural light: Removing hard boundaries not only made the room feel bigger, but also allowed natural light and a connection to the garden view to be felt throughout the entire space—a top priority for Irina. "It had one small window facing the garden, which we dramatically enlarged and made full height," says Fuller. "And then it had a bath that had natural light through the ceiling, but there were no views. It was very claustrophobic. And so, opening up the whole space and really allowing the light to move through the depth of the space—and that you have a continuity between the spaces instead of cordoned-off areas—was really important for the overall feeling." Cleverly placed mirrors and the room’s gentle curves further allow light to permeate without creating harsh shadows.
- Be picky about color and material: Fuller and Overby worked closely with the client on colors, using her paintings as inspiration for the pastel palette. "The whole project is this sort of spatial eddy where it has a feeling of fluidity," says Fuller. That quality extends to the materials that she and Overby chose. "We always talked about the floor like a pool of milk," she adds. The entire suite is lined with plant-based resin flooring by Senso in a faintly pinkish hue with quartz flecks that catch the light. "It was really important to have a floor that would both reflect light in a particular way and be monolithic since the spaces are all continuous. We needed one flooring type that can be comfortable in a bedroom, but also waterproof for a bath."
To emphasize the lack of separation, Fuller and Overby’s general contractor, Alex Chay, custom-built closet doors made of rattan painted to match the walls and extended all the way to the edge of the frame, "so it would look as open as possible," says Overby.
The designers used a textured cotton wall covering (Iris from Dedar), pink Tadelakt plaster, a cool grayish white (Farrow & Ball’s Blackened), and a pale blue (Farrow & Ball’s Skylight) on differing sides of the room’s winding walls. "We talked about it early on, almost like a peeling of fruit," says Overby, "that the convex forms are plaster, or painted, or wall covering, and then the concave forms switch in color and become a different kind of surface," mimicking, for example, the bumpy peel of an orange contrasted with its soft pith on the inverse.
"The elevation is really felt because the window, it’s more of a French door, so you really feel that you’re floating above," Fuller says of the completed suite, which is stylistically distinct from the rest of the house. With its innovative floor plan, futuristic curves, and self-contained nature, the room, an "elevated pod," as Fuller describes it, could be akin to a very stylish spaceship. "It is its own little world," Overby says.
Project Credits:
General Contracting & Millwork: Alex Chay, AAA General Contractor NJ LLC
Plumbing Fixture Consultant/Supplier: Michael Hodge, AF New York
Plaster Wall Finishes: Jason Tackmann, Sobro Studios
Published
TopicsHow They Pulled It Off
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.