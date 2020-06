I set up shop in the backyard of good friends Lisa and Donny in Newport Beach, CA for the next steps—fiberglassing. I was fortunate enough to enjoy a good 3 weeks of sunny skies and 70 degree heat. It's not ideal to glass outdoors, and proved a difficult process. The glass didn't quite dry properly and came out rather rough, but I was happy to finish up. This is a removable keel fin by Maisch that made its way along for the ride all the way from South Africa.