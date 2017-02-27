Cozy Colorado Retreat Features Multi-Pendant Modern Lighting

A West Coast couple called upon Anne Grice Interiors to help design their ideal holiday and summer retreat. Located in East Aspen, this 5,400-square-foot home is filled with nature-inspired shades and materials that help it blend in with the encompassing environment. Beautifully crafted by a team of local and regional artists, this Colorado residence seamlessly integrates the outside with the inside space. We are thrilled to see Niche multi-pendant modern lighting incorporated throughout this stunning interior.



This home features a custom Linear Multi-Pendant Modern Chandelier. Seven of Niche's handmade pendants, including the Oculo, Pharos, Stargazer, and Pod hang above the kitchen island. The Smoke, Amber, Gray, and Sapphire glass complements the warm interior, blending well with the wood tones and sandstone accent walls, all which were inspired by the natural mountains surrounding the property. Looking to place a custom order? Contact our friendly and knowledgeable sales team with any inquiries. They will help you get started on creating the perfect design for your next project.