Cozy and Compact: 10 Tiny Homes in the Big Apple

The motto "the bigger the better" simply doesn't exist in our book. We firmly believe that you can create the perfect home for yourself, no matter the size. Plus, small spaces are intimate, easy to clean, and just downright comfortable.
Ready to downsize? Get some inspiration from ten tiny homes in New York City that are modern, sleek, and all under 700 square feet!
Plum accents, including a Saarinen Womb chair in aubergine Rivington fabric by KnollTextiles, complement the apartment’s exposed brick. The trio of Paper tables, designed by GamFratesi for Gubi, can nest in various formations, while a Clear Ice chandelier from ABC Carpet & Home and semisheer curtains made by Beckenstein Fabric & Interiors lend the room a soft glow.
The couple's changes to the space were mostly decorative. They built the custom bench in the dining area, which holds a litter box for their cat on one end and storage space on the other. The table was purchased at The Source in Brooklyn and the wall hanging is from CB2.
Visiting a Manahttan apartment designed by Tim Seggerman is like sitting inside one of Nakashima’s cabinets, a metaphor realized most fully in an ingenious "library"—really just a glorified cubby with a banded maple ceiling, conjured from a free space adjacent to the loft bed.
A large metal floating mirror from Restoration Hardware seemingly doubles the 675 square feet of the Schmidt-Friedlander apartment in Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn. The family of three dines at an oak table from Canvas Home, with Wishbone chairs by Hans Wegner. Decorators White paint by Benjamin Moore and oiled Hakwood European oak flooring are used throughout.
The interior of the Murphy bed compartment is lined with a stained cork panel and contains a smaller shelving unit for bedside reading, alarm clock, and reading lamp.
The new galley kitchen features a slim Corian countertop and backsplash over a deep walnut cabinetry. In the pantry and bathroom areas beyond, white terrazzo flooring replaces wood. The wall at the back of the shower is clad in large format Blue de Savoie stone tiles.
All furnishings were purchased on a budget. The rug and Friheten sleeper sectional in the living room, the Luftig oven hood, Norrsjön sink, Sektion cabinetry, and countertop in the kitchen, and the small dining counter with Glenn bar stools were all sourced from IKEA.
When friends visit, the office is flipped into a sleeping space and sealed by a curved Hufcor accordion door. Seating cubes by LifeEdited can be rearranged to form a full- or queen-size bed. An Edyn garden sensor monitors the fig tree; the wall-mounted speaker is by Kanto.
The living area is appointed with small, efficient furnishings, including a rolling tray table by Hans Bolling and a Diplomat Sleeper Sofa by Blu Dot (a second one is situated opposite the Murphy bed).
The galley kitchen features space-saving appliances like an 18-inch-wide Miele dishwasher and 24-inch-wide Liebherr refrigerator; LED light strips are tucked beneath the cabinets.