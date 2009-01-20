View Photos
Cover to Cover Design
By David A. Greene
The Book Cover Archive is exactly that; an online compendium of the best book cover art and design of the last few decades, as curated by Eric Jacobsen and Ben Pieratt of General Projects, the design firm responsible for the Readycam Flatpack camera.
While there are other book cover appreciation sites out there, this one is exceptionally straightforward and usable; and if nothing else, it'll remind you about all the great books you've been meaning to read since college.
