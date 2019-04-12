Colors, Climbing Walls, and IKEA Hacks Fill This Charming English Cottage

Feeling lucky? Ollie Whitmarsh and Natasha Hart certainly were, after their Google search uncovered the ideal architecture firm, RL-a, to convert their cramped 19th-century cottage in southern England into a spacious family home. "My search was ‘architects, Margate,’" says Ollie, who works in insurance. "They seemed quite innovative, just from the website, and when we met we pretty much clicked straightaway."

