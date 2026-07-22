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Their Mediterranean Courtyard House Is Warmed by the Sun and Cooled by Sea BreezesView 13 Photos
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Their Mediterranean Courtyard House Is Warmed by the Sun and Cooled by Sea Breezes

Slow Studio used passive design principles to craft a flexible home with a thriving garden on a tricky L-shaped lot overlooking Spain’s Costa Daurada.
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Guillem and Arantza Pujadas spent years searching Spain’s Costa Daurada for a home that matched their family’s lifestyle. With three children, they wanted a place where family life, work and their love of the outdoors could naturally coexist.

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