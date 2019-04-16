A Cost-Effective Family Home in Pittsburgh
Early in the process of building a new house for themselves in Lawrenceville, an up-and-coming neighborhood in Pittsburgh, architect Andrew Moss and his wife, Michelle Yanefski, an electrical engineer, nearly gave up. Moss, the founder of mossArchitects, knew the site had potential, and he and Yanefski were determined to design a home that would comfortably accommodate their family, including their children, Griffin, 15, and Luka, 13. But keeping costs down was a major sticking point, and they had to ditch their original plan when it proved too expensive. Ingenuity often is born of necessity, and the pair simplified and strategized to complete the three-bedroom, 2,300-square-foot house for a little over $310,000.
