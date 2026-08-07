If You’re Into Heavy Metal, Here’s a Cor-Ten Steel Cabin in Joshua Tree for $1.9M

From the Agent: "This organic architectural treasure is just a mile from the entrance of Joshua Tree National Park, sitting between two large mounds of boulders enhanced by sunset vistas. The house was designed by architect Michael Rotondi in 2007 and renovated over the course of 10 years. The floor plan incorporates two stories across 1,845 square feet, with a 10-foot ceiling in the upstairs bedroom and 14-foot-high openings in the downstairs bedroom. Characterized by simple forms and open volumes, the main addition is a cube 25 feet on each side. The rugged exterior is wrapped in Cor-Ten steel. Mondo central air eases the extreme desert climate, offering comfort throughout the home."