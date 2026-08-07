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If You’re Into Heavy Metal, Here’s a Cor-Ten Steel Cabin in Joshua Tree for $1.9MView 15 Photos

If You’re Into Heavy Metal, Here’s a Cor-Ten Steel Cabin in Joshua Tree for $1.9M

Designed in 2007 by Michael Rotondi, the rugged residence brings in big views of the desert landscape—and it’s just a mile from the national park.
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Location: 63131 Rocking Chair Road, Joshua Tree, California

Price: $1,850,000

Year: 2007

Architect: Michael Rotondi

Footprint: 1,845 Square Feet (2 Beds, 3 Baths)

Lot Size: 5 Acres

From the Agent: "This organic architectural treasure is just a mile from the entrance of  Joshua Tree National Park, sitting between two large mounds of boulders enhanced by sunset vistas. The house was designed by architect Michael Rotondi in 2007 and renovated over the course of 10 years. The floor plan incorporates two stories across 1,845 square feet, with a 10-foot ceiling in the upstairs bedroom and 14-foot-high openings in the downstairs bedroom. Characterized by simple forms and open volumes, the main addition is a cube 25 feet on each side. The rugged exterior is wrapped in Cor-Ten steel. Mondo central air eases the extreme desert climate, offering comfort throughout the home."

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The home is surrounded by boulders, and it faces the Pinto Mountains.&nbsp;

The home is surrounded by boulders, and it faces the Pinto Mountains. 

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The property includes 2.5 acres of empty land that could potentially be built on.&nbsp;

The property includes 2.5 acres of empty land that could potentially be built on. 

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A separate storage building is topped with a long, narrow roof deck that can be accessed from the main home.&nbsp;

A separate storage building is topped with a long, narrow roof deck that can be accessed from the main home. 

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The windows are positioned to capture views of the surrounding mountains and desert landscape.&nbsp;

The windows are positioned to capture views of the surrounding mountains and desert landscape. 

The primary bedroom has his-and-hers bathrooms.&nbsp;

The primary bedroom has his-and-hers bathrooms. 

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If You’re Into Heavy Metal, Here’s a Cor-Ten Steel Cabin in Joshua Tree for $1.9M - Photo 15 of 15 -
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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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