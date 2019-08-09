Scandinavian Style Revives This Montreal Home

The gracious triplexes indigenous to Montreal’s Plateau and Mile-End neighborhoods, long admired for their stone and brick facades and wrought-iron outdoor staircases, captured Erik Rydingsvärd’s fancy soon after he arrived in the city from Copenhagen in 2010. "My first thought when I moved here was, I would love to buy one of those triplexes and just live in one [of the units] and rent out the other two," he says. "I love the row houses; for me, coming from Scandinavia, it’s very different."