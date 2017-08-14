Modern Kitchen Upgrade Ideas From a Danish Design Firm That's Challenging the Kitchen Market

Enter Reform, a Copenhagen-based design firm founded in 2014 by Jeppe Christensen and Michael Andersen that's set on revolutionizing the way we plan our kitchens.

The company has recently expanded from their original Copenhagen showroom to locations in Berlin and New York, and their designs include collaborations with some of the biggest names in Scandinavian architecture and design. By starting with the basics elements of an IKEA kitchen, and adding Reform's architect-designed fronts and counters from BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group), Henning Larsen Architects, Norm Architects, Sigurd Larsen, and others, they've succeeded in creating a variety of customizable, affordable, and design-forward kitchens for both home and commercial use.

As founders Christensen and Anderson explain, "We are here to challenge the traditional kitchen industry. We collaborate with internationally acclaimed architects and designers to reform our kitchens—and our everyday life—with great design."

Here, we take a look at some of Reform's personalized, design-savvy kitchen collaborations.

Danish architect Sigurd Larsen needed a new kitchen for his 969-square-foot apartment in the hip Kreuzberg district of Berlin. So, he designed his own through a collaboration with Reform. Larsen opted for a kitchen in anthracite, as the darker color added a sophisticated contrast to his neutral oak floors and countertops.

