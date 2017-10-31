Meet the Prefab Unit That's Smart, Mobile, and Sustainable

Six years ago, German entrepreneur Mark Dare Schmiedel rediscovered his love of nature when he moved to the countryside to build his own loft house along the banks of the River Spree to escape from the hustle and bustle of Berlin. The relocation prompted him to consider whether there might be a way to build a similar, but more mobile, home that would offer the same kind of retreat.



Schmiedel came across a mobile living concept that had been designed by a group of Slovenian architects who called themselves Coodo. He purchased the design rights and began to produce the prefabricated modular housing units through his Hamburg-based company, LTG Lofts to Go.

