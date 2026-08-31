Holy Cow! This $3M Virginia Home Used to Be a Dairy Barn

From the Agent: "Extraordinary is an understatement for this converted dairy barn with a stone silo and carriage house. Set on three acres in the Stoneleigh community, the one-of-a-kind property offers more than 9,800 square feet of above-grade living space. Every detail honors the original architecture while embracing modern living.

Upon entering, you are greeted by soaring ceilings, dramatic open spaces, dual staircases, intimate reading nooks, and remnants of the original barn woven throughout the home. The ceilings showcase the barn’s original wood structure, creating warmth and texture. Walls of windows flood the interiors with natural light, highlighting the stone fireplace and exposed architectural elements. Custom wood staircases and railings further enhance the home’s character.

Designed for both entertaining and everyday living, the home features five spacious bedrooms and four and a half baths, including a main-level bedroom suite. The chef’s kitchen is outfitted with high-end appliances, including two dishwashers, soapstone countertops, a beverage refrigerator, and gathering spaces that flow throughout the home. A private home office is tucked away in a separate wing, offering privacy for work, guests, or creative pursuits.