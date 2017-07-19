Custom Millwork and Bright Interiors Star in an Elegant Vancouver Home

In scale and materiality, the Pink House by Scott Posno Design respects its neighboring surroundings. Representative of traditional wood cladding but modernized through material and dimension, the house is wrapped in thin strips of black stained cedar that change orientation between the ground level and upper level. That differentiation is emphasized with the cantilever of the second floor, which further accentuates the sculptural form of the simple house. The cantilever modifies a simple box, providing coverage to the entry, much resembling the traditional front stoop of the adjacent homes.

Playing with simple geometry, the entryway of the Pink House is recessed to further enhance the notion of solid and void. Photo Categories:

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

On the interior, white oak floors, white walls, custom millwork by Christian Woo, and colorful accents provide a surprise contrast to the black exterior.

The custom kitchen was designed by local furniture designer and manufacturer Christian Woo. Photo Categories:

An alternate view of the kitchen shows custom millwork and a continuous wood backsplash, creating an effortlessly seamless connection. Photo Categories:

The dining area features a custom table and millwork by Christian Woo.

The modern floor plan and muted palette are interspersed with pops of color.

By creating an open plan and introducing architectural elements which allow light to pass through, the designer consciously created the home with daylight and connectivity in mind. A skylight from above allows light to pass through all layers of the home, facilitated by an open-tread stairway that's guarded by glass.

A skylight offers an additional source of daylight from above, allowing light to pass down to all three floors below.

The stair, a sculptural piece composed of glass guards and open wood risers, allows light to fall further into the interior.

The bathroom palette blends seamlessly into the whole floor plan with white oak accents and decorative lighting.

The notion of connectivity reaches to the exterior via large spans of glazing, as well as a back deck which lies adjacent to the family room. The windows provide a visual link to the outdoors, while the deck helps transition from dining and lounging spaces to the locality and foliage of Vancouver.