Contemporary Kitchen Island Pendants Spotted in California Home

Located just twenty minutes south of San Francisco, this suburban Burlingame residence designed by Jules Art of Living wholly represents the homeowners' sophisticated style. The u-shaped kitchen remodel spearheaded by Jules Nolet incorporates contemporary design for a husband and wife who were looking to better showcase their aesthetic. Our modern kitchen island pendants serve as a beautiful centerpiece in this neutral space, and we couldn't be more pleased with the result.

Two of our Stamen pendants in Gray glass hang above the kitchen island. The cool color of our Gray glass complements the hickory and white-washed wide plank floor, stainless steel appliances, and matchstick tile backsplash. Hanging multiple pendants in your kitchen? Try using our Multi-Pendant Modern Chandeliers to create a completely custom display.

"[The homeowners] both preferred a more contemporary aesthetic than the house they bought, so I went about creating it for them," says Nolet. "Niche Modern is my go-to lighting of choice for contemporary spaces." Nolet is no stranger to incorporating Niche modern pendants in her projects. In a more traditional setting, Nolet used our Terra pendants in Crystal glass above the kitchen island. You can read more about that renovation here.