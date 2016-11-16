Contemporary Kitchen Island Lighting Shines in New England Residence



Kate Maloney Interior Design specializes in high-end residential interiors like this New England Home in Wellesley, Massachusetts. The firm's team first walked the property when the shell was down to the studs, and they soon hit the ground running, working fast to design and furnish the kitchen and bathrooms in time for the family's move-in date. With unwavering time and dedication, the project came together beautifully. This interior maintains timeless appeal, and our contemporary kitchen island lighting certainly adds a classic touch.

Niche Solitaire pendants in Amber glass hang above the kitchen island, adding a warm glow to the space. The honey-colored hue complements the rich wood grains in the floor and beige tones showcased in the backsplash. Our luxurious glass color also counterbalances the slate countertop, farmhouse sink, and industrial appliances. Stunningly minimalist and straightforward in its presentation, the celebration of one single Edison style bulb at the center of the Solitaire modern pendant light is beautiful to behold, especially in this kitchen. With smaller kitchen islands, two pendant lights side by side serve as a distinctive centerpiece. Explore other ways to use pendant lights over your kitchen island.



