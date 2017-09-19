A Converted Warehouse in Amsterdam Boasts Soothing Interiors of Concrete and Wood
A Converted Warehouse in Amsterdam Boasts Soothing Interiors of Concrete and Wood

By Anna Squier
A former warehouse is transformed into a minimalist, 600-square-meter home that complements the industrial character of the shell space.

Located on a historic street on a dike once constructed to prevent flooding, and surrounded by small wooden houses of a typical Dutch aesthetic, is Home 12 by i29 Interior Architects. By far the biggest house in the surrounding area—containing four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a large open living area—the house is constructed of a simple material palette of concrete, white walls, and oak woodwork to respect the existing structure, location, and character. 

At the heart of the home is a open living/kitchen concept that caters to the modern lifestyle. Understanding that the kitchen serves as a place to hang out and enjoy company, the designers created an area that surpasses the purely functional;  it is a blend of open, livable space that work together. 

To accommodate functions that do require privacy, and to break up the large, open warehouse space, grand interventions of custom-designed cabinets are introduced, providing storage as well as necessary separation between spaces. 

The fully-integrated kitchen is obscured by oak cabinetry, corresponding with a large island with an integrated cooktop and sink.&nbsp;

Hans J. Wegner Wishbone Chairs surround the large dining table on axis with the grand, exterior windows.&nbsp;

Existing, renovated windows provide ample daylight and views of the surrounding shipyard.&nbsp;

Custom &nbsp;benches with integrated storage and a fireplace sit below the windows lining the exterior walls of the open living space.

Rough oak cabinetry frames the corridor that leads between the communal areas and the private beds and baths.&nbsp;

The white stair ascends upward as a light-filled, sculptural element.

A custom solid surface basin on oak wooden shelves, in combination with a Zuchetti faucet and a Vibia Linestra light fixture, make for a warm, contemporary bath vanity.

A traditional Japanese-style bathtub, custom-ordered through Bartok Design, sits elegantly in one of the baths.

A white, freestanding solid surface tub by Riho Barcelona and a Zuchetti faucet outfit an additional bath, blending nicely into the minimal palette.

