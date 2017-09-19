A Converted Warehouse in Amsterdam Boasts Soothing Interiors of Concrete and Wood
Located on a historic street on a dike once constructed to prevent flooding, and surrounded by small wooden houses of a typical Dutch aesthetic, is Home 12 by i29 Interior Architects. By far the biggest house in the surrounding area—containing four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a large open living area—the house is constructed of a simple material palette of concrete, white walls, and oak woodwork to respect the existing structure, location, and character.
At the heart of the home is a open living/kitchen concept that caters to the modern lifestyle. Understanding that the kitchen serves as a place to hang out and enjoy company, the designers created an area that surpasses the purely functional; it is a blend of open, livable space that work together.
To accommodate functions that do require privacy, and to break up the large, open warehouse space, grand interventions of custom-designed cabinets are introduced, providing storage as well as necessary separation between spaces.
