11 of Our Favorite Pacific Northwest Homes From the Community

This relationship with the outdoors is clearly reflected in each of these 11 modern homes, thanks to careful design, placement, and material choices.

1. 'Two Birds' Infill House Architect: Lanefab Design/Build Nestled in a lush garden space in South Vancouver, this home was conceived as an embodiment of the green ethos demonstrated by the owners’ clothing company, Two Birds Apparel. Drawing from the Two Birds’ logo, the project is broken into two separate wings. The home celebrates the tenets of West Coast modernism—where the need for urban density, affordability, and a concern for the climate are increasingly important. From the architect: "The lane house sits in the extensive gardens behind the primary residence. Sinking the ground floor 18 inches below grade allows for loftier ceilings, while giving the patio a sense of enclosure."



2. Paradigm

Architect: BONE Structure, Location: North Vancouver, British Columbia Located within close proximity to downtown Vancouver and the North Shore Mountains, Paradigm is a custom home that boasts Net-Zero Energy efficiency. Designed and assembled with a patented galvanized-steel construction system inspired by the aerospace industry, each home designed by BONE Structure uses 3D-software. Each individual piece of steel used in the project is laser cut.



3. Cycle House Architect: chadbourne + doss architects, Location: Seattle, Washington This 2,500-square-foot house in Seattle was designed to maximize panoramic views of Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountain Range. The Owners wanted a rugged house that would incorporate both industrial and natural materials. They also needed storage space for their 18 bicycles and a Bike Shop—which opens to an enclosed yard—for washing and working on their bikes. The main floor consists of an open area for the living, dining, and kitchen spaces—with sliding glass doors opening to expansive views of the lake and mountains. Decks and patios on every level allow for a continuous flow from the indoors to the outdoors.



4. Book House



Architect: DeForest Architects, Location: Seattle, Washington This whole-house remodel gave a classic brick Tudor home a modern twist. Designed for two book lovers, it incorporates bookshelves and cozy seating areas throughout the house. Modern details complement traditional elements while steel-framed windows and doors open the interior to light and views. The exterior features a "secret garden," a sunroom and terrace that overlooks Lake Washington.

5. Gallery House Architect: DeForest Architects, Location: Seattle, Washington This cozy urban retreat was designed to take advantage of Puget Sound and Olympic Mountain views, as well as highlight the owners’ collection of regional art. A central steel-and-glass stair creates a "vertical gallery" that's filled with art and awash with natural light. The top floor, living, dining, and cooking spaces share two decks. One is secluded and captures morning light, while the other opens up to sunsets and sweeping Pacific Northwest views.

6. Courtyard House Architect: DeForest Architects, Location: Washington The entrance to this lakefront home includes a serene courtyard with plenty of privacy. By removing much of the main floor structure, the architects opened the main living spaces to terraces, gardens, and sweeping views.

7. Wood Block Residence Architect: chadbourne + doss architects, Location: Mercer Island, Washington Located on the west side of Mercer Island, this classic modern home is a reconstruction of one of architect Fred Bassetti’s earliest designs. Fronting a busy street, the owners wanted to create a protective shelter for family living. Block forms inspired by children's wooden blocks were used to delineate programmatic space within the residence. While still respecting the original intent of the home, finishes were updated, the floor plan was opened up, and multiple personal touches were customized for the owners.

8. Kirkland Contemporary Architect: Chris Pardo Design, Location: Kirkland, Washington Strategically situated on a gentle south-facing slope, this contemporary home in the suburb of Kirkland features floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of Lake Washington. The rooftop patio makes the outdoor spaces as accommodating as the interiors and defines Pacific Northwest living.



9. Hartanov House Architect: nystrom + olson, Location: Spokane, Washington Located adjacent to a wetland conservatory, this residence is actually anchored to the hill—jutting out over a park below. The 1500-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bath living space features a north-facing inset deck area that opens up the living room—offering a stunning view of the tree canopies below.



10. Williams Ave Modern Architect: Works Partnership Architecture, Location: Portland, Oregon This bright and airy modern gem located in Portland's lively Williams neighborhood features a livable layout and ample natural light. The highlight of the open kitchen is an enclosed deck that's perfect for alfresco dining during the Pacific Northwest summers.