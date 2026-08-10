To Fend Off the Desert Heat, Two Architects Gave Their Arizona Midcentury a Second Skin
Architects Christiana Moss and Christopher Alt have lived in their 1953 ranch-style house in Phoenix since 2004. But when their daughter left the family nest for college two years ago, the Studio Ma principals reevaluated their home’s historic envelope with fresh eyes. "The original home had some good planning moves, but it was built in a time when a lot of housing was being put up very quickly," says Christiana. "Its performance needed to be addressed." Set in the Sonoran Desert, the structure is exposed to arid summers, crisp winters, and massive temperature swings from day to night.
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