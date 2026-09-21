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Construction Diary: How a Music Producer Remixed His Childhood Home in MichiganView 26 Photos
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Construction Diary: How a Music Producer Remixed His Childhood Home in Michigan

Detroit's END Studio revised the midcentury ranch house by raising the ceiling, knocking down walls, and bringing in lots of storage for books and records.
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When Chris Peters and Mary Angott commissioned architect Elise DeChard of Detroit’s END Studio to renovate their residence in West Bloomfield, Michigan it represented a full-circle moment—and a new chapter.

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Brian Libby
Dwell Contributor
Brian Libby is a Portland-based architecture writer who has contributed to Dwell since 2004. He has also written for The New York Times, Architect, CityLab, Salon, Metropolis, Architectural Record and The Oregonian, among others.

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RenovationsBefore & AfterConstruction DiaryHome ToursDwell+ Exclusive