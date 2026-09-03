Construction Diary: They Bought an ’80s Beach House and Wrapped It in Cork From Top to Bottom

They say major life events happen in threes. After receiving difficult health news and, soon after, experiencing the loss of their beloved dog, Texans Alyson Fox and Derek Dollahite decided to take charge of their destiny by making the third event a major move. Having designed and built their previous house (with a lot of help from family) in the Texas Hill Country, Alyson and Derek started hunting for a fixer-upper they could make their own. They cast a wide net and eventually reeled in a 1980s beach cabin on the Oregon coast.