A historic photo from the October 1931 issue of Innen-Dekoration. The clients, Dr. Julius Beer and his wife, Margarete, desired a home in which to throw large parties. A mezzanine above the main living area allowed music to flow throughout the home's multiple levels and nooks. The stairs served as an "avenue" through the home, stopping at several public spaces on its way to the private quarters upstairs. The first of these stopping points is a landing that leads to the living room on the right.