3 New York City Residential Projects That Feature DIY Urban Gardens
Garden & Landscapes + Lifestyle

3 New York City Residential Projects That Feature DIY Urban Gardens

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
DIY vegetable gardens are popping up in some of New York City’s hottest new residential projects. Looking to tap into the spirit of an artisanal lifestyle that appeals to young professionals, some urban developers are doing the unthinkable—giving up precious square footage for green space.

Though its traditionally been unusual to see developers turn over valuable square footage to residents when additional units or an upscale spa amenity can be integrated instead, the farm-to-table trend has now officially infiltrated high-end real estate development. As a result, some new luxury condos and rental projects are giving residents the room to connect with nature and try harvesting crops of their own. 

550 Vanderbilt

Prospect Heights, Brooklyn

Part of the Brooklyn project Pacific Park, 550 Vanderbilt features a spectacular 3,500-square-foot landscaped terrace for its residents to enjoy. Located on the eighth floor, the terrace offers residents not only an array of garden plots, but also an outdoor kitchen and grill. Unit owners will be able to sign up for individual plots at the start of each season and use them to grow their own herbs, fruits, and vegetables. To give the gardeners a bit of inspiration, the hot new Brooklyn restaurant Olmsted will be cultivating an additional garden for its own use on the eighth-floor terrace. 

Gardens have been heavily integrated into the design of 550 Vanderbilt.

Residents of 550 Vanderbilt will also have the urban luxury of a courtyard with green space.&nbsp;

Shown here is a view of the building's rooftop terrace.

Urby

Staten Island

Staten Island’s massive rental complex, Urby, has created an urban farm with a "farmer-in-residence" to help the people living there grow their own food. A variety of produce is also harvested and sold at the development’s ground-floor marketplace.

Urby, a development in Staten Island, offers its residents ample outdoor space.&nbsp;

With over 50 varieties of produce, the plot includes a greenhouse and picnic tables for communal dining.&nbsp;

Residents will be able to harvest their own crops under the direction of a "farmer-in-residence."

Waterline Square

Upper West Side

Located on the Upper West Side, Waterline Square, a residential project by Richard Meier and Partners Architects, Rafael Viñoly Archi, and Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, will feature an indoor gardening studio for residents. 

Along with art and music recording studios, Waterline Square will offer residents an indoor gardening studio—in addition to its outdoor version.

Along with art and music recording studios, Waterline Square will offer residents an indoor gardening studio—in addition to its outdoor version.