Compostmodern 2009: This weekend!

Compostmodern, presented by the San Francisco chapter of the AIGA and the AIGA Center for Sustainable Design, presents a broad, context-conscious look at the world of design as it relates to ecology, business, and social responsibility. This year's speakers include Saul Griffith, an engineer and inventor working on energy solutions from wind power projects to Web-based personal energy audits; Emily Pilloton of Project H, a 2008 Dwell Nice Modernist; Allan Chochinov, editor-in-chief of Core77; and Dawn Danby, Autodesk's Sustainable Design Program Manager and a leader in sustainable design futures.



Dwell will be spending the day taking in the sessions at Compostmodern on Saturday. Stay tuned here for live reporting from the event. If you'd like to attend and still haven't gotten your tickets, you can buy them here.