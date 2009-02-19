Compostmodern 2009: This weekend!
Compostmodern 2009: This weekend!

By Sarah Rich
This coming Saturday, February 21, the second Compostmodern conference will take place at the Herbst Theatre in San Francisco. If it's anything like the inaugural event last year, it promises to be a high-energy convergence of some of the most active and influential characters in the sustainable design scene, and a crucible for new ideas that will flourish once the event ends.

Compostmodern, presented by the San Francisco chapter of the AIGA and the AIGA Center for Sustainable Design, presents a broad, context-conscious look at the world of design as it relates to ecology, business, and social responsibility. This year's speakers include Saul Griffith, an engineer and inventor working on energy solutions from wind power projects to Web-based personal energy audits; Emily Pilloton of Project H, a 2008 Dwell Nice Modernist; Allan Chochinov, editor-in-chief of Core77; and Dawn Danby, Autodesk's Sustainable Design Program Manager and a leader in sustainable design futures.

Dwell will be spending the day taking in the sessions at Compostmodern on Saturday. Stay tuned here for live reporting from the event. If you'd like to attend and still haven't gotten your tickets, you can buy them here.

