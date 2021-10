Confining The Miner and A Major to just one side of the loft allowed the roommates to leave the kitchen, dining, and living areas wide open. This makes it great for parties. "We wanted it to be fun, community-oriented, and playful—like the Situtationist’s credo where work is play," says Ionescu. "It’s an experiment. It works because we are all friends. I don’t think strangers could live in this manner."