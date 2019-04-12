A Lush Wallcovering Brings the Feeling of Nature Into This Tiny New York Apartment

When Vancouver residents Dale Steele and Dan Nguyen began looking for a pied-à-terre in New York, they were intent on finding a home away from home, not just an impersonal stand-in for a hotel room. "Even though it wouldn’t be our primary residence, we really wanted to have a place that felt like us," says Dale, a physician. "When we saw places, we’d think, yes, we could live here, but it wouldn’t be a home."

