These 10 Designers Are Experts at Creating Colorful Bathrooms That Pop
View Photos
Bath

These 10 Designers Are Experts at Creating Colorful Bathrooms That Pop

Add to
Like
Share
By Byron Loker
As a space that can sometimes be left void of character, a bathroom can be immediately brought to life with a splash of color.

Here are a few designers and architects who caught our eye with bold, colorful bathroom renovation projects.

1. Roth Architects

A bold color on one wall makes all the difference in brightening this otherwise blank space.

A bold color on one wall makes all the difference in brightening this otherwise blank space.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Green works its magic for Min Day in this bathroom, which contrasts with the bright pink bedroom beyond.

Green works its magic for Min Day in this bathroom, which contrasts with the bright pink bedroom beyond.

Photo Categories:
Orange enlivens this bathroom to the highest degree. Min Day has garnered numerous awards including the 2007 AIA California Emerging Talent award, New Practices San Francisco 2009, California Home &amp; Design’s 2009 Ten to Watch, Residential Architect’s 2010 Rising Star, Architectural Record Magazine’s 2009 Design Vanguard, and the Architectural League of New York’s 2016 Emerging Voices.

Orange enlivens this bathroom to the highest degree. Min Day has garnered numerous awards including the 2007 AIA California Emerging Talent award, New Practices San Francisco 2009, California Home & Design’s 2009 Ten to Watch, Residential Architect’s 2010 Rising Star, Architectural Record Magazine’s 2009 Design Vanguard, and the Architectural League of New York’s 2016 Emerging Voices.

Gracious, livable, light, and open spaces are the hallmark elements of Anne Sneed's work. Designs are thoughtfully developed through broad planning concepts, harmonious finish selections, and engaging details.&nbsp;

Gracious, livable, light, and open spaces are the hallmark elements of Anne Sneed's work. Designs are thoughtfully developed through broad planning concepts, harmonious finish selections, and engaging details. 

Blue tiles reflect daylight on the dark wooden floors and ceiling frame. Martin Fenlon Architecture is a Los Angeles-based firm that's committed to seeking sustainable architecture in innovative spaces.

Blue tiles reflect daylight on the dark wooden floors and ceiling frame. Martin Fenlon Architecture is a Los Angeles-based firm that's committed to seeking sustainable architecture in innovative spaces.

No need to stick to a single color; a bold, multi-hued mosaic effect here, combined with the primary colored towels makes the difference. Exactus was established by Ralph Brewer, a builder with over 25 years experience in the industry. &nbsp;

No need to stick to a single color; a bold, multi-hued mosaic effect here, combined with the primary colored towels makes the difference. Exactus was established by Ralph Brewer, a builder with over 25 years experience in the industry.  

Pink heats up this renovation by Virginia-based firm, Design Line.

Pink heats up this renovation by Virginia-based firm, Design Line.

&nbsp;Shope Reno Wharton designer Thom Filicia got playful with this navy-and-red guest bath in an Adirondacks home.&nbsp;

 Shope Reno Wharton designer Thom Filicia got playful with this navy-and-red guest bath in an Adirondacks home. 

Minor changes to the layout of a modestly sized master bath transformed it into the space of these homeowners’ dreams. Designer Gail Drury downsized the vanity and moved the toilet a few feet to allow for an addition of a whirlpool tub and new shower enclosure. A former linen closet accommodates the new glass shower enclosure. Other space-saving tricks include the addition of a shallow-depth linen cabinet, decorative open shelving, and an open vanity to make the room appear more spacious.

Minor changes to the layout of a modestly sized master bath transformed it into the space of these homeowners’ dreams. Designer Gail Drury downsized the vanity and moved the toilet a few feet to allow for an addition of a whirlpool tub and new shower enclosure. A former linen closet accommodates the new glass shower enclosure. Other space-saving tricks include the addition of a shallow-depth linen cabinet, decorative open shelving, and an open vanity to make the room appear more spacious.

Apple green walls and an engaging floor pattern sparkle in this design by Steven Miller.&nbsp;

Apple green walls and an engaging floor pattern sparkle in this design by Steven Miller. 

Subtler shading works here for New York City–based designer Jenny Wolf, who used mirrors and patterns for this windowless bathroom. Tall mirrored medicine cabinets and a glass shower amplify light from the interior fixtures, brightening up the space. Wolf used built-in cabinets to save floor space. A herringbone wood floor gives the illusion of a larger and warmer bath.

Subtler shading works here for New York City–based designer Jenny Wolf, who used mirrors and patterns for this windowless bathroom. Tall mirrored medicine cabinets and a glass shower amplify light from the interior fixtures, brightening up the space. Wolf used built-in cabinets to save floor space. A herringbone wood floor gives the illusion of a larger and warmer bath.