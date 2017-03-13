These 10 Designers Are Experts at Creating Colorful Bathrooms That Pop

Minor changes to the layout of a modestly sized master bath transformed it into the space of these homeowners’ dreams. Designer Gail Drury downsized the vanity and moved the toilet a few feet to allow for an addition of a whirlpool tub and new shower enclosure. A former linen closet accommodates the new glass shower enclosure. Other space-saving tricks include the addition of a shallow-depth linen cabinet, decorative open shelving, and an open vanity to make the room appear more spacious.