How the Colors in Your Kitchen Affect Your Appetite

The facts surrounding the psychological effects of color on mood and productivity are fairly well known.
However, what effect does color have on our perception of food and our appetites? Keep reading to find out how different hues influence our relationship with food.
Blue
The color blue in kitchens has been noted to act as an appetite suppressant—perhaps the color's calming effect is thanks to its association with the natural elements of the sky or ocean. In fact, some nutritionists suggest using a blue light bulb inside your fridge to discourage mindless snacking.
Studies show that your body secretes more serotonin, the feel-good hormone, when you are exposed to the color yellow. It also has the benefit of increasing your appetite, as well as your happiness quotient. Similar to yellow, orange hues elicit feelings of warmth and comfort—think pumpkin pie!
Red
Red-colored foods have been noted to be the most appealing overall, so it's no surprise that red in the kitchen is a popular choice. This color, which is associated with energy and vitality, increases your heart rate as well as your appetite.
Green
Green is associated with nature and health. Leafy colors bring the outdoors in and tend to add a sense of nutritional value to everything, regardless of its true nature.