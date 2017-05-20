Not Ready For a Prefab House? How About a Prefab Kitchen.

Kitchen systems are a lot like prefab housing: they're designed to be modular but they're endlessly customizable—not that that's a bad thing. The advantage of choosing a kitchen system or a prefab is the security of knowing what you're getting: what it will be made of, when and where it will be constructed. You purchase deliverable, detailed promises. The disadvantage, however, is that because they're not truly factory-made, off-the-shelf products, these products are often more expensive than we'd expect. But, if a kitchen system is something you can invest in, here's one that's caught our eye.

Earlier this year, Snaidero Design introduced its new Code kitchen. The modular, fully customizable system is available in color laminates but its the Code Natural that piqued our interest. Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample Comprising vertical slats of ash wood cut at different widths, the cabinets add a textural visual warmth to the streamlined kitchen. The countertops act as counterpoints, available in laminate, marble, granite, stone, Corian, or steel.In addition to customizable drawers, pull-out baskets, and LED strip lighting, Snaidero offers accessories ranging from cutlery trays and spice racks to letter holders, chalkboards, and even baby bottle holders (which seems a little unnecessary and unwise unless they can be used another way as the children age).Watch our slideshow about Snaidero's wheelchair-accessible kitchen system, Skyline, or see the company's Spazio vivo Mobile Kitchen Unit now at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, on display in its exhibit Counter Space. 156 081