Cityboy Picnic Grill
By Miyoko Ohtake
For our June 2011 Beach Houses We Love issue (now on newsstands!), we rounded up seven mini grills. One we loved but weren't able to include in the mix was the Cityboy Picnic Grill by designer Klaus Aalto for Finnish manufacturer Selki-Asema.
The little grill is designed for urban use, as its name indicates. It measures a small 7.1 inches wide, 7.1 inches deep, and 8.7 inches tall. The shell is made of powder coated steel, the grill of stainless steel, and the handle of stainless steel and oak. It's powered with gas cartridges you can take for on the go.
Seeselki-asema for more information and finnishdesignshop.us to purchase the Cityboy. Be sure to pick up our June 2011 issue for more mini grills.