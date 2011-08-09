"City Notes: San Francisco is only a guidebook in the loosest sense of the term. I was more interested in giving an account of these places than I was in leading people to them. That being said, an ambitious reader wouldn't have too hard of a time locating the sites, and the book would make for a great weekend itinerary. But it could just as easily live on a coffee table across the country. My hope was to offer a depiction of the city that would entertain life long residents and strangers to the Bay alike—a depiction that pushed against predominant notions of 'authentic' San Francisco."

And as for how the idea for such an unusual guide came to be, Coburn mentions W.G. Sebald, Alvaro Mutis, and how it very nearly came to him in a dream. "As trite as it may sound," he wrote, "the idea for City Notes actually came to me one night as I was falling asleep. It presented itself fully-formed: title, layout, style, everything. Amazingly, the book that we put on shelves 6 months later differs very little from that original conception."