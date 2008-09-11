View Photos
City Bike
Add to
Like
Share
By David A. Greene –
The Eurobike trade show just ended, and among the offerings at the world's largest bike-geek festival was Cannondale's Hooligan.
This great-looking city dashabout has tiny rims that make for nimble lane changes and, apparently, nifty tricks: It's already being advertised on Cannondale's UK site as "the only urban bike that is also made for wheelies."
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.